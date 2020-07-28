Bemz

With hundreds of high-end natural fabrics to choose from for over 50 Ikea products, this Swedish-based company is your go-to for the widest choice of covers. All fabrics are washable and come with a three-year guarantee. There is also a range of legs available to customise your Ikea sofa. Bemz ships its products to Australia for an extra fee.

Comfort Works slipcover Comfort Works

With free delivery to anywhere in the world, Comfort Works is a good option for custom replacement sofa covers, with over 70 fabrics (including leather styles) to choose from. It has the widest line-up of Ikea furniture options, with over 300 sofas, sectionals and dining chairs. They also offer a made-to-measure service alongside slipcovers for brands such as Pottery Barn, Muji and West Elm.

Rockin Cushions

This Australian-based business makes slipcovers for a small range of Ikea chairs and sofas, including outdoor furniture. Simply slip the covers over your existing Ikea furniture for a whole new look. There is a plethora of playful print fabrics to choose from, including cosy faux fur for Poang and Skruvsta chairs.

Pretty Pegs

Based in Sweden, this design company offers a range of products to personalise your Ikea furniture, including legs, knobs and cabinet fronts. The legs come in various heights, models and colours so you can perfectly customise your look. Pretty Pegs deliver world-wide.

This Stockholm-based business has a wide range of products to hack your Ikea furniture, but only legs and and handles can be shipped to Australia. Take your pick from slender brass hairpin legs for a luxe spin on a retro style, or add a pop of colour with a playful timber ball leg.

