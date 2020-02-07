Taking a design-led approach to joinery, Ren Studio offers a range of tasteful new palettes and beautiful door profiles to take your flatpack cabinetry to the next level. The sizes are identical to Ikea’s doors and drawer fronts, so they fit perfectly.

There are a range of styles available – from sleek plywood panels to Shaker-style joinery for a Hamptons look.

You can contact Ren Studio here.

You might also like:

This is what happens when a designer hacks an Ikea kitchen

The designer Ikea hack that turned this kitchen gold

3 high end hacks you’ll want to copy