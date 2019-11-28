What causes bad breath?

Food such as garlic, onions, spices, cheese, fish and acidic beverages such as coffee can cause lingering smells.

Smoking or chewing tobacco products

Poor dental hygiene due to insufficient brushing, flossing, rinsing or infection

Dry mouth

Health issues such as sinus infection, pneumonia, sore throat or throat infections, tonsil stones, digestion problems

Some medications, such as antihistamines and diuretics

Dentures or braces

How to get rid of bad breath

Some of the best ways to avoid bad breath are the simplest.

Up your dental hygiene

Invest in a decent toothbrush and spend plenty of time ensuring your scrub all areas of the mouth and teeth. If you don’t have a great brushing technique, invest in an electric toothbrush which can improve poor brushing styles. Be sure to always floss and rinse using a mouth wash. If symptoms persist, see a dentist.

Stop smoking

Smoking or using tobacco products are one of the worst culprits for bad breath, and they can increase your chances of developing gum disease and oral thrush. Now is as good a time as any to quit.

Keep your mouth moist

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine, as this ca increase bad breath, and avoid mouthwashes that contain alcohol if you suffer from a dry mouth.

Avoid stinky food

Need to ensure you have fresh breath all day? Simply avoid any foods with garlic, onions, spices, fish and other items that may be highly acidic.

Be prepared

Keep some minty-fresh chewing gum on your person, or carry a small-travel sized mouthwash or breath-freshening mints with you.

Consider probiotics

If you think your bad breath may be caused by poor gut health or digestive issues, such as reflux, maybe try incorporating a probiotic into your routine.

When should you see a doctor about bad breath?

If your mouth is persistently dry

Sores develop in your mouth

If you have pain or difficulty swallowing or chewing

Broken teeth or tooth pain

