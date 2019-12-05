Unfortunately, we don’t all get to carry around a Baby Yoda like a Mandalorian, but a crafty individual on Etsy is about to change all that.

Etsy shop TheKnottyBook is currently selling a crochet pattern for Baby Yoda in PDF format. As the store is US-based, you’ll also receive a US standard crochet terminology pack, a list of required tools and materials and reference pictures – so you can get crocheting in no time! However, this isn’t a project for beginners – you’ll need a basic knowledge of crochet before you start.

TheKnottyBook

The pack will set you back US$5.99 – around AU$10.06 at time of publishing.

Should you follow all the instructions carefully, you’ll soon be the proud owner of an adorable 4 inch tall, 6 inch wide (at the ears!) Baby Yoda.

