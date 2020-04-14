So how do you bring happiness into your kitchen? We talked to Swedish-born interior designer and Electrolux Ambassador, Anna-Carin McNamara for her top tips on how to make your kitchen one of your favourite spaces in your home when you're on coronavirus lockdown.

Interior designer Anna-Carin McNamara

1. Never go to bed with a dirty kitchen

Clean the sink every night clean (and even polish it), so the next morning things are tidy for the start of the day.

There’s nothing worse than waking up and seeing last night’s dinner mess. The Electrolux RealLife XXL fully integrated dishwasher (ESL8530RO) is larger than most dishwashers, meaning you can fit everything in and don’t need to worry about hand-washing or leaving dirty items for the morning.

2. Add sentimental items

Unsplash

Bring your personality into the kitchen by using open shelving to display artwork and treasured items that bring you joy when you see them. It will make being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore to have touches of items you love.

3. Make each meal an occasion

Getty

Always set the table when you eat, don’t just save the tablecloth, place mats, candles and flowers for when you have guests over. It brings a sense of occasion to every meal, including breakfast, and can help build connections with loved ones while you're self-isolating.

4. Integrate appliances

Where possible, integrate appliances to create a seamless look in your kitchen design. If they’re on display, make sure you coordinate with the joinery – it makes a big difference and since the kitchen is an area you’re likely to be in every day, you will notice the little things.

5. Organisation is key

Unsplash

Organise and plan your kitchen so the tools you use all the time are easily accessible, so that using them becomes second nature and you’re not spending time looking for specific utensils such as bowls, graters or crushers. Purchase good quality utensils so you’re not having to replace them often.

This story first appeared on Home Beautiful

You might also like:

23 items in your home that are prone to Covid-19 germs

Get creative with this home-delivered DIY pottery kit

How will Covid-19 impact house prices?