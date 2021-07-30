Image: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

Here’s how

Revamping the frames

Step 1 Disassemble picture frames. Set aside the glass, mount board and backing board for each frame.

Step 2 Using a damp cloth, wipe over frames to remove dust and fingerprints.

Step 3 Spread out newspaper or drop sheet in a well-ventilated area.

Image: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

Step 4 Carefully place the first batch of frames (to be painted the same colour) on top of newspaper or drop sheet. Spray front and sides of frames with 2 light coats of spray paint in your chosen colour. Let dry between coats, then leave to dry for 24-hours after final coat. Avoid touching the sprayed surface during this drying time.

Step 5 Repeat Steps 3–4 to paint the remaining frames in batches of colours. Ensure you leave frames to dry for 24-hours after the final coat.

Step 6 Place glass and mount board back in each frame. Add chosen artwork, prints or photos, then return the backing board to each frame.

Image: Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

Hanging the gallery wall

Step 7 To get a good idea of how your gallery wall will look, make a collection of paper templates. To do this, lay out brown paper, then use a pencil to trace around each frame. Cut out each template using scissors.

Step 8 Using Blu-Tack, position each template on your clean wall. Play around with the arrangement – taking a step back from time to time – until you are happy with the balance. You’ll find arranging the templates in a more compact layout works best, as does grouping an odd number of frames. Use a spirit level to make sure each template is level.

Step 9 Attach self-adhesive picture-hanging strips to the back of the frames. Working one at a time, position a frame on the wall in place of the corresponding paper template. Rest spirit level on top of each frame to keep them level.

Project courtesy of Dulux Australia