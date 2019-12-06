- Run a small, sharp knife under the rind, then cut around the bottom and side anout halfway up.
- Slide hand under the skin gently and ease the rind away from the fat. Peel back slowly.
- Use a knife to cut the rind at the bottom of the leg and pull the rind totally off.
- Turn the ham over and remove any excess skin and fat.
- Start slicing the ham on a slight angle.
- Turn the ham over once more and slice the ham until your reach the bone.
- Once bone is visible, run the knife around the tip of the bone, then continue slicing.
Want to see it all in action? Watch the video below.