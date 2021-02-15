While we can't all be world-class chef's, there are still simple instructions even the most novice cook can follow. When it comes to steak, getting it right is the key to a perfect, juicy serving. Here's how to do it.

Choose your steak

Rib eye/ Scotch fillet

This steak is cut from the rib section, and can be cut with the bone in. It’s tender and has great flavour. It also has lovely marbling, and is best cooked to medium, to allow larger pieces of fat time to melt.

T-bone steak

Oneo f Australia's most popular steaks, T-bone is cut from the short loin and contains the best of both worlds the striploin (porterhouse) and tenderloin (eye fillet) – with a T-shaped bone between the two. The bone improves the flavour and helps keep the meat moist.

Rump

Rumb is one of the most affordable steaks and is considered to have the best flavour, however it is not as tender as other cuts.

Sirloin/porterhouse

This steak is cut from the thicker end of the loin. It is a very tender cut, with just the right amount of fat and marbling.

Eye fillet/beef tenderloin

Eye fillet/beef tenderloin is cut from the loin. The most tender steak you can buy, it has a mild flavour, with little fat, so can dry out if cooked past medium.

How to cook the perfect steak

1. Take the steak out of the fridge, season with salt and pepper, cover loosely and allow it to come to room temperature for about 30 minutes.