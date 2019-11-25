Not only do we spend one-third of our lifetime in bed but it is covered in sweat and dry skin and if you’ve got kids it’s likely to also have urine, blood, vomit stains and other funky smells. Yes, your sheets and mattress protector (if you have one) absorb most of the grime but it is still crucial to clean your mattress. Here we explain the best way to clean a mattress.

Here are a couple of cleaning rules to follow for good bed hygiene:

Wash your sheets once a week

Change your pillowcase every 2-3 days

Wash your mattress protector every 2 months

Give your duvet a wash at least twice a year

How to wash a mattress

When it comes to finding the best way to clean a mattress there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

1. Quick and Easy

If you’re after a quick and easy mattress clean simply give your mattress a good vacuum every month or so. Use the softest setting (carpet or rugs) and run the vacuum slowly over the mattress paying particular attention to the sides. This is particularly a good idea for those with severe allergies. If you can, also flip your mattress to stop it sagging and wearing only in a few spots.

2. Baking Soda

If your mattress isn’t smelling too fresh, clean it naturally in a couple of simple steps. Firstly, sprinkle with bicarb soda and leave it to sit for 10 minutes before vacuuming. Bicarb naturally neutralizes odours - say than ten times fast.

3. Sun bake

Another natural way to clean your mattress is by putting it in the sun for a couple of hours. Airing your mattress not only helps freshen your mattress but the sun can kill bacteria. Just make sure it doesn’t rain as your mattress will be too heavy to move!

How to clean mattress stains

If you don’t want your stain to stay it is important to act fast. To treat stains ASAP try the following:

What you’ll need:

Shaving cream

Water

White vinegar

What to do:

Apply shaving foam and leave for 15 minutes. Wipe with a solution of equal parts water and vinegar. If the stain has lifted give the bed a quick vacuum otherwise try our stubborn stain remedy.

For stubborn and old stains try this concoction:

What you’ll need:

Bicarb Soda

Hydrogen peroxide

Liquid dish soap

Tea tree essential oils

What to do:

Nix together bicarb soda, hydrogen peroxide and a dollop of liquid dish soap. Lightly dab onto the stain using a clean rag and leave it to dry before vacuuming.

Professional Clean

If you want an even deeper clean it is time to call in the pro’s. Lookup a mattress-cleaning professional in your area or ask your regular carpet cleaner if it is a part of their repertoire.