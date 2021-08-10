Image: Armelle Habib / aremediasyndication.com.au

Start with sealant

Whether your marble surfaces are honed or polished, they need to be sealed with a good quality purpose-made sealant before you even begin to think about cooking up a feast. This is a job best done by professionals and should be repeated every few years. When water no longer beads, it’s time to reseal. While the sealant is the main guard in protecting the stone, you still need to maintain your marble.

Image: Armelle Habib / aremediasyndication.com.au

Cleaning and care tips