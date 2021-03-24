Is linen a good fabric for a sofa?

This trans-seasonal fabric is temperature-regulating, making it a great material to have in both the cooler and warmer months. Linen is anti-static which means it is less of a dust magnet than human-made fabrics, so it great choice for those with allergies.

When it comes to sustainability, linen should be your go-to fabric. Made from flax plants, which is easy to grow and doesn’t require much labour and only minimal use of chemicals, unlike other popular fabrics such as cotton.

Does linen wear well on furniture?

Well-known for being durable, linen can maintain a new and fresh look for longer. The only downside is that linen lacks bounce which is why it often wrinkles, so if you prefer a crisp, crease-free sofa then it may not be for you.

How to clean linen

To keep linen clean on a day-to-day basis, you only need to brush or vacuum it over on occasion.

Direct sunlight is known to cause sun damage to linen so consider rotating it in the room so that it’s not always getting the full force of the sun, or keep your blinds lowered through-out the day.

If you want to freshen up your linen, consider a spray or mist designed for the material or sprinkle some baking soda on your couch to sit for a while before vacuuming up. This should remove any odour or faint stains.

For larger stains water and a damp cloth should do the job, dab (don't rub) the stains and be careful with store-bought cleaners which could do more damage.

Washable linen

When washing linen, try and use a gentle spin with lukewarm or cold water with a mild, liquid detergent. Make sure it’s rinsed thoroughly to remove any traces of detergent which can cause age spots. Be sure to avoid bleach at all costs as it will weaken the fibres and affect the colour. Hang your linen out to air dry or set to a low setting if using a dryer. The best part of having linen is you don’t have to iron it, as linen is made to crease. In fact, the more creases, the better the aesthetic!

Linen couch covers

Where a linen couch will set you back a couple of grand, a linen couch cover ranges from $150 for a simple linen throw to up to $1000 for a custom fit cover.

Depending on what couch you own, there are several companies that specialise in making custom slipcovers for a range of Ikea sofas with materials including cotton, corduroy, velvet and linen. Provided you pick up a cover that is 100 per cent linen, it should be dry cleaned to avoid shrinkage, though its always best to adhere to the washing instructions.

