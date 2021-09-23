Distilled water

Empty your iron's reservoir of stale water and refill with distilled water. Set the iron on high heat and full steam – some irons have a "steam clean" setting. Let your iron sit, allowing it to emit steam and clear the vents. You can also iron an old towel for several minutes so steam flushes the debris onto the towel. Empty any remaining water from the reservoir. Avoid putting vinegar in the water reservoir.

This article originally appeared on Better Homes and Gardens US.

