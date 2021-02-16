The ancient art of bonsai has been traced back to the sixth century when wealthy Japanese would decorate their homes with these miniature trees. Today, bonsai are popular in Australia and throughout the world for their quirky looks and calming effects.

If you're thinking about adding a miniature tree to your own home and have done the research to decide which bonsai tree is best suited to your home and environment, then it's time to move on to growth and care.

Mastering the ancient art of growing a bonsai is no easy feat, and once accomplished the hard work doesn't stop there. Angie Thomas, Horticulture consultant to Yates, has put together her 4 top tips on how to care for your little bonsai.