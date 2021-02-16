Top tips for caring for a Bonsai
1. Add a little bit of sunshine
Ensure your bonsai gets the right amount of sunshine. Most outdoor bonsai plants should be placed in a sheltered position that receives morning sun and afternoon shade. Indoor bonsai plants prefer a brightly lit spot indoors that’s protected from direct sunlight.
2. Moisture is key
Bonsai like to be kept consistently moist, but not waterlogged. Bonsai plants have a very small root system that can dry out quickly, so it’s important to keep plants well-watered, particularly during hot dry weather.
3. Unleash your creativity - get shaping
Bonsai can be pruned and wired into beautiful shapes. Use small sharp secateurs or scissors to remove any dead or unwanted branches and wires can be wrapped around stems to train them into living works of art.
4. Don’t forget to give your Bonsai a feed
Ensure you fertilise your bonsai, especially during their growing season from early spring to mid-autumn.