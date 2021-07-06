When you think of accidents around the home, it’s likely that electricity, fire and water are the dangers that spring to mind.

However, slips and falls rank ahead of all these for causing injuries. Stairs are where falls and accidents commonly occur, so it makes sense to do all you can to make them safer.

Whether you have a black spot or you know you should undertake maintenance more safely, adding in a balustrade is one sure way to protect you, your family and visitors.