Phil Aynsley

Step 1

Measure size and height of desired deck, then buy or order required number of module kits, decking, legs, leg supports and hardware. Working upside down, make first base frame by screwing long joists with predrilled holes to shorter joists. You will need sixteen 75mm batten screws to join and to predrill into end grain of short joists first.

Step 2

The use of legs depends on height of deck. For lowest level, use threaded support feet with knock-in tubes that fit in predrilled holes in long joists. As threads are steel, pre-treat them against corrosion using cold galvanising primer. Knock in tubes and screw feet in place. The spare nut is used to lock feet at a certain height.

Step 3

Make up all other base frames as needed. For decks 170-300mm from the ground, you only need support feet, but for decks up to 820mm you will need a combination of legs (available in various lengths up to 460mm) and leg support heads. Put a frame on its side and attach a leg support head to corners of frame and add legs to get height you need. Whatever your design, make sure step height between various levels is always the same as it has to be safe. Where you will be joining frames together, only use 1 leg to support all frames meeting at that corner.

Step 4

Using a spirit level and threaded support feet, adjust height at each corner so deck will be level. When correct, tighten nut to lock foot in place. For lowest position, remove locking nut before screwing thread into tube.

Step 5

Attach ready-made decking panels to frame, using eight 65mm treated pine screws for each panel.

Step 6

Keep adding decking panels and joining frames, gradually adding to deck as you go. Join frames by screwing joists together using six 75mm Type 17 hex screws. Where you step up to a higher level, rest new level on lower level and join with a pair of 90 x 45 x 270mm timber step connectors screwed to inside of frame so they will be 30mm below decking level.

Step 7

Finish with vertical face cladding fixed to droppers (see pics on page 84). The droppers are made of 2 pieces, one 90mm by thickness of joists (here, 35mm) plus 90 x 45mm. Screw together to form a 140 x 35mm housing at top and screw to inside of frames. Screw cladding to droppers.

