2400 x 1200 x 17mm formply

800mm plastic planter

90 x 45mm H2 treated pine

1.5mm Colorbond flat sheet

200 x 200 x 40 x 6mm heavy duty galvanised brackets.

You'll also need

Scrap timber

hammer

nails

jigsaw

circular saw

drill

50mm screws

tin snips

fine metal file

construction adhesive

timber blocks

clamps

ratchet straps

angle grinder fitted with metal cutting blade

spirit level

Sue Ferris

For you to note

Colorbond sheet is available at metal or roofing suppliers. Have the supplier cut the top, bottom and face pieces of the planter to width.

Here's how

Step 1

Sue Ferris

To make compass to scribe arc, put nail through length of scrap timber 700mm from one end. Nail this on centreline of formply sheet 750mm from one end.

Step 2

Sue Ferris

Place pencil at end of timber and swivel it across end of formply to draw arc from one side to other. Use jigsaw to cut arc.

Step 3

Sue Ferris

Use circular saw to cut across sheet where arc meets the sides to create the top of the planter.

Step 4

Sue Ferris

Place plastic planter upside down on centre of top piece and draw around rim. Draw further lines about 10mm in from line of rim, then cut along inner lines to make hole for planter to sit in. Use the top piece as a template to mark and cut bottom piece, including planter hole.

Step 5

Sue Ferris

Cut treated pine then nail together to make a pair of cradles to support the planter. Make the distance between the uprights of the cradle the same as the width of the opening in the top.

Step 6

Sue Ferris

Sit top on cradles and nail together. If fixing into a wall with timber studs, as here, make the distance between the cradles to suit the distance between the studs in the wall.

Step 7

Sue Ferris

Cut uprights out of treated pine to join top and bottom of planter together. Make length of uprights 10mm longer than height of the cradle. Sit top on the uprights and nail together. At corners, shape the uprights so they are flush with the edges of the top.

Step 8

Sue Ferris

Turn unit over and sit bottom on uprights and screw together.

Step 9

Sit planter assembly on Colorbond sheet and trace the shape of the curve. Use tin snips to cut out the shape of the curve. Use fine metal file to smooth the sharp edges. Repeat to cut second piece of sheet. On one of the pieces, mark out and cut hole for the planter.

Step 10

Sue Ferris

Spread construction adhesive along the top of the planter and sit the corresponding sheet on top. Use timber lengths to even out sheet and make it flat.

Step 11

Sue Ferris

Repeat Step 10 to attach second sheet to planter. Clamp sheet while it dries, put timber lengths under clamps so it stays flat.

Step 12

Drill drainage holes in bottom piece of sheet.

Step 13

Sue Ferris

Spread adhesive along curved edges of assembly and uprights along that edge. Lay sheet on this edge, starting at one side and rolling over curve.

Step 14

Sue Ferris

Use ratchet straps along curved face to hold Colorbond even and hard against planter assembly. Leave glue to set.

Step 15

Sue Ferris

Use angle grinder with metal cutting blade to cut down one leg of the angled bracket so that it will fit against the side of the cradle when the other leg is hard against the underside.

Step 16

Sue Ferris

Screw brackets onto walls to suit spacing of cradles in planter assembly and make sure they are level.

Step 17

Sue Ferris

Slide planter onto brackets so the cradles in the planter sit on them. Screw through upright of cradle into the wall to hold them in place.

Step 18

Sue Ferris

Insert plastic planter with plants.

Add potted uprights to wall planter full of spillers. Give your climbers a tall frame to grow over.

Want to know how to bring an affordable green wall to life? Click here.