According to a WIRES spokeswoman, the organisation is in dire need of more volunteers to “take some of the weight off” during the ongoing fire emergency.

“The toll on the carers is just unbelievable at the moment; they’re seeing horrific things,” the spokeswoman told The Blue Mountains News.

“A lot of the animals are already being transferred out of the area to provide some additional support."

People interested in becoming a volunteer carer for WIRES can sign up for wildlife training workshops.

Participants need to be 18 years and over to register for the training, as well as having a valid drivers licence and their own vehicle.

The WIRES Rescue and Immediate Care Course (RICC) is WIRES' introductory course for carers and covers topics such as species identification, safe handling techniques and first aid.

The course costs $125 and bookings can be made here.

