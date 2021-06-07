In some cases, it might be out of the landlord’s hands with them having to abide by strict strata laws. Not to mention, their first priority is the property.

However, it’s definitely worth asking. Before approaching your landlord, here are some things you should be prepared to discuss or offer.

Information overload

When asking your landlord for a pet, give them as much information as possible. Draft a letter and include the type of animal, breed, age, temperament, the training they have received and how much time they will be spending alone. Include cute pet pictures if possible.

Offer to pay extra rent

As rent prices are rising, this might not be an option for everyone, however pet rent, if offered, could range from $10 to $20 extra a month. If your landlord agrees to this scenario, have them draw up a new lease to include the new amount.

Address concerns over property damage

As mentioned above, the landlord’s first priority is to their property and preventing damage. Reassure them that you will take full responsibility for any damages. You could also offer to have the carpet professionally cleaned every six months and have the pet groomed regularly including nail trimmings.

Pay a pet bond

Express a willingness to sign a pet agreement or pay a pet bond to cover any damage to the property as a result of your pet. The bond can be either refundable or non-refundable. The pet agreement will list all of the responsibilities that you will adhere to if the pet is approved. A sample agreement can be found here.

Get references

As a tenant, you would most likely have provided references so it might help your case if you have references from previous landlords vouching for your well-behaved pet.

