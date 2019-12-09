Victoria Beckham

It's seems the former Spice Girl felt the tree needed a 'Posh' touch this year.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe went for a girls-only bright pink Christmas tree that pops!

Melania Trump

The First Lady of the United States seems to have learnt from her previous Christmas mishaps and opted for a traditional palette.

Jennifer Love-Hewitt

Jen has chosen to go with a delightful little Christmas village set up on the piano, and cute-as-a-button festive homewares for the kids' rooms!

Gwen Stefani

Tinsel, sparkles ad all things glitter seem to be the decorations of choice for the former No Doubt songstress.

Neale Whitaker

Interior designer Neale Whitaker has taken a 'less is more' approach to decorating this holiday season.

Roxy Jacenko

The Australian PR Queen has created a Christmas tree inspired by sugar and spice and all things nice.

Jules Sebastian

This tree may be a work in progress, but we love the warm lights and silver bauble combo.