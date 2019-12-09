Victoria Beckham
It's seems the former Spice Girl felt the tree needed a 'Posh' touch this year.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe went for a girls-only bright pink Christmas tree that pops!
Melania Trump
The First Lady of the United States seems to have learnt from her previous Christmas mishaps and opted for a traditional palette.
Jennifer Love-Hewitt
Jen has chosen to go with a delightful little Christmas village set up on the piano, and cute-as-a-button festive homewares for the kids' rooms!
Gwen Stefani
Tinsel, sparkles ad all things glitter seem to be the decorations of choice for the former No Doubt songstress.
Neale Whitaker
Interior designer Neale Whitaker has taken a 'less is more' approach to decorating this holiday season.
Roxy Jacenko
The Australian PR Queen has created a Christmas tree inspired by sugar and spice and all things nice.
Jules Sebastian
This tree may be a work in progress, but we love the warm lights and silver bauble combo.