Tourism South Australia is trying to do just that by launching the #BookThemOut campaign, a bushfire recovery campaign that encourages Aussies to holiday in their own backyard this year. Tourism is vital to the recovery and survival of bushfire-affected areas such as Kangaroo Island and Adelaide Hills, and tourist dollars is what will help rebuild these communities.

“Help them out, #BookThemOut is a strong message that the Adelaide Hills and Kangaroo Island remain amazing, unique holiday destinations with incredible consumer experiences, and these regions need tourism to thrive and survive. Tourists can play a big part in helping these regions get back on their feet by sharing their experiences on social networks,” says SATC Chief Executive Rodney Harrex.

All travel is now unrestricted to Kangaroo Island and it is safe to visit. The East end from Cygnet River to Penneshaw is entirely unaffected by fire, and you’ll find wildlife, food and wine, beaches, tours and incredible accommodation all in abundance.

While most businesses and tour operators are currently open for business as usual on Kanaroo Island, there are some attractins and accommodations that have been closed due to bushfire.

1. Flinders Chase National Park including

2. Admirals Arch

3. Remarkable Rocks

4. Flinders Chase National Park Visitor Information Centre and The Chase Café

5. Kangaroo Island Wilderness Trail

6. Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

7. Kelly Hill Conservation Park

8. Cape Borda Lighthouse

9. Southern Ocean Lodge

10. Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary Cabins

11. Kangaroo Island Wilderness Retreat

12. Western Kangaroo Island Caravan Park

13. Vivonne Bay Lodge

14. The Woolshed Kangaroo Island

South Australian tourism operators are currently offering discounts and deal on local experiences. Right now you can get return tickets for the ferry to Kangaroo Island from just $25, or from $15 one way.

