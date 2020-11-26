What is the average cost to renovate a kitchen?

According to a study by Houzz, the median amount spent on a large kitchen renovation was $20,000 and $12,000 for a smaller kitchen. The dollar amount, however, isn't necessarily the cost of a new kitchen, just how much the average homeowner spends on renovating their kitchen.

A good place to research how much a new kitchen costs is Archicentre, which has costing reports for each room of the house ready to download. They estimate that a kitchen renovation will cost anywhere from 12 to 30 thousand dollars - and that doesn’t include your white goods!

Why does the cost of a new kitchen renovation vary?

“How much your new kitchen costs will vary based on your budget and the reasons why you are upgrading the kitchen,” says Luke Harris, CEO and Co-founder of the Property Mentors. “If you are simply going for basic functionality then there are many DIY ‘flat pack’ kitchen options available, however if you are looking to build your dream kitchen then the sky is the limit.” The cost of renovating a new kitchen varies according to the level of design you’re looking to achieve, such as on a budget, middle or high-end design.





“Make sure you are calculating the cost of appliances into your budget as they can add significant costs to a kitchen upgrade,” says Luke. “If you’re selling the property, install a kitchen that appeals to a wide range of buyers and try and stick with a simple colour palette. Kitchens and bathrooms are two areas that buyers look out for, so make sure your kitchen renovation is suitable for the property type and the area it is located but be careful not to over-capitalise.”

When working on kitchen renovations costs it’s important to consider appliances versus cabinetry and hardware. Don’t blow the budget on high-tech kitchen appliances if they’re going to be fitted into cheaper cabinetry. Disperse the cost thoughtfully. An eye-catching splashback, amazing layout or luxe-looking tiles and hardware can add wow-factor more than a fancy appliance hidden in a basic kitchen.

How much does a brand new kitchen cost in a new build?

According to Cherie Barber of Renovating for Profit, a brand new kitchen in a brand new house (if you’re building new) can cost $30,000 or more.

How much do the prices vary for budget, mid-range and high-end kitchens?

“It’s very hard to give a ballpark figure on new kitchen renovation costs as they completely depend on the materials and appliances used, and how much remedial work needs doing to the space first,” says Cherie. “My rule of thumb when renovating for profit is to spend no more than 2% of the value of your property on your kitchen renovation. So, if your property is worth $500,000, then your budget for the kitchen reno is $10,000.”

However, Cherie has provided some general figures on the costs of kitchen renovations.

Budget - under $10k

Mid-range - $15k to $25k

High-end - $35k or more

“A kitchen renovation can range from $15,000 - $40,000,” says Mick Popov of Kitchen Design Victoria.

“If you assume your renovated kitchen needs all new appliances, plumbing, electrics, tiling and installation, you can expect to pay the below price ranges.”

$10,000 to $22,000 for a small/budget kitchen or rental property using laminate doors and benchtops

$22,000 to $35,000 for a mid-range, standard size kitchen with stone benchtops

$35,000+ for a high-end, more elaborate kitchen

What can increase or decrease that price?

“The key factors that affect the cost of your kitchen renovation project include the size of your kitchen, the materials you choose to use, appliances you select as well as labour and installation costs,” says Mick.

What is the average cost of big ticket items such as an oven, fridge, benchtops, cabinets, flooring?

For a mid-range L-shaped kitchen renovation, Mick estimates:

Cabinets: $4,300 for IKEA Utrusta

Benchtop: $3,619 for Caesarstone quartz (labour and materials)

Flooring: $4,375 (labour and materials) to tile approximately 37 square metres with 600mm x 600mm ceramic tile

Splashback: $600 (wall tiles)

Lighting: $1,000 (pendants and LED downlights)

Painting: $500 budgeted for materials, labour is DIY

For appliances, Mick estimates costs of:

Oven: $2,130 (Bosch)

Cooktop: $660 (Bosch)

Dishwasher: $800 (IKEA)

“An important cost to also factor into your budget is hiring qualified, licensed tradespeople who can build and install your kitchen,” says Mick. “For trades you should budget for the below price ranges.”

$2,550 for a builder to install and project manage your renovation

$2,485 for an electrician to install all lighting and power points for your appliances

$2,875 for a plumber to install your kitchen sink, tapware, dishwasher, fridge

“Depending on your renovation you may also need a plasterer, a cabinetmaker, tiler or splashback installer.”

How can you prepare a budget that is as accurate as possible?

“The best way to find out how much your kitchen renovation is going to cost is to source quotes from local tradespeople,” says Mick. “This will give you a sense of what market rates currently are.”

Bunnings now also offers a ‘Get Quote’ service inviting customers who’ve purchased a Kaboodle kitchen to source competitive quotes via Hipages for their specific kitchen installation requirements. Customers can coordinate the installation either through the Bunnings website or in-store at the special orders desk. Hipages will then connect the customer with up to three local verified tradies for the customer to select and lock in the job.

