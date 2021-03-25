How much does a bathroom renovation cost?

In a kitchens and bathrooms survey they took, the Housing Industry Association (HIA) found that the average cost of a bathroom installed in a new home to be $16,430, while a bathroom installed as part of a renovation cost $17,522 on average. However, another study by Houzz Australia found that people aged over 54 typically spend $11,900 on a bathroom renovation, while people aged between 35 and 54 will usually spend about $12,700. If you’re under 35 years of age the studied indicated you would shell out around $9,100 on a bathroom renovation.

A report by Open Agent suggests that, regardless of size, budget bathroom renovations cost between $5000 and $15,000, standard renovation costs between $15,000 and $25,000, while a premium or luxury bathroom renovation can skyrocket to more than $25,000.

Cost of a small bathroom

The same Houzz Australia Bathroom Trends study reports that small bathrooms less than five metres square in size cost around $9,700 to renovate.

Cost of a large bathroom

A bathroom larger than five square metres may cost around $13,200.

What is the most expensive part of a bathroom remodel?

Doing a bathroom renovation on the cheap requires a lot of DIY and time spent sourcing robust yet affordable products. Things that will directly influence how cheap or expensive your bathroom renovations are:

Needing to hire professional trades people

Whether your bathroom/home will require structural work

What kinds of tiles, flooring, tapware and fixtures you choose

The size of the bathroom

If you plan to move the plumbing or other permanent aspects of the bathroom

If you’re installing and entirely new bathroom, or simply updating the old one

Keeping in mind the cost of hiring a professional trades-person is an important part of your renovation plan. According to a consumer price index from 2016, the cost per hour for hiring professionals ranges from $42 - $80 per hour.

Building and renovations: $62.80 per hour

Carpentry: $56.45 per hour

Electrical: $75.56 per hour

Painting: $42.56 per hour

Plumbing: $80.92 per hour

Tiling: $44.93 per hour

Money-saving tips for your bathroom renovation

1. Retrofit

A full bathroom refit is where the dollars will start to add up. Director at Watara Home, Mitch Curtis says, "If you want to change the layout, the costs for labour will contribute to a high percentage of the overall budget." In particular, leaving the plumbing where it is will be a huge money saver.

"Maintaining the placement of your existing toilet, shower and vanity waste locations allows you to achieve a more cost-effective renovation. Within this you can increase the storage, introduce a walk-in shower and a stylish wall faced toilet to achieve a great visual impact at a lower cost," says Kia Howat, Interior Designer at GIA Bathrooms and Kitchens.

2. Reconsider tiles

They may be small, but the cost of tiles adds up – quickly. "Tiling can easily get expensive depending on what style and brand you choose," says ReeceBathroom marketing Lead Daniela Santilli. "A great way to get the look you want while avoiding a hefty price tag is to restrict tiling to just half the wall length, or consider only tiling your feature walls in the wet areas, like behind the bath and in the shower zone."

3. Less is more

"You can save money by keeping things minimal and refrain from saying yes to every accessory that fits your theme," says Daniela. "Find a focal point of your bathroom and allow for one statement accessory, and then work with just a few supporting items. Consider dual-purpose accessories like mirrors that act as a centrepiece while providing function."

Cheap bathroom renovation ideas

Depending on how much love your bathroom needs, pick one or more of the below ideas for a cheap bathroom renovation or weekend makeover. These ideas are great for people who are already happy with the general layout of their bathroom, and are looking for an aesthetic update.

Update your bathroom

Update the fixtures, fittings, knobs and tapware with modern replacements that match for a luxe and cohesive finish.

Updating your vanity can change the whole bathroom and be done in a weekend.

Replace the shower frame, shower screen or curtains.

Lighting can really affect the feel of a bathroom, update yours with something modern, eye-catching or a little luxe for a focal point, like a pendant..

Replace your tiles or re-grout your old ones. Choose colours that are neutral and modern (such as white and grey), smaller spaces feel more open when you use large tiles, and you can use small tiles to make the bathroom feel cosy, or draw attention to a particular feature.

Replacing an old bath or shower can be expensive, try having your current one professionally refinished if it’s stylish but a little worse for wear.

Upgrade shower heads and taps with water-saving models to save yourself some money in the long run.

Paint your bathroom for a quick and affordable way to update the whole space. Even an old bathroom can be dressed up if it’s been white-washed first.

Things to add and install