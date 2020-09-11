Planting

Azaleas are surface-rooting plants, so they don't need very deep soil to thrive - about 30-40cm is adequate. It is important with new plants to tease the roots out gently before planting, to help them establish well in the garden. After positioning in the hole, backfill, mulch and water well with a seaweed solution.

Pruning

Azaleas can be pruned to remove unwanted growth and diseased or damaged growth, and to shape them after flowering. In fact, they respond very well to pruning, so they're perfect for growing as hedges or trimming into standards. If you want tall-growing azaleas to stay compact, prune them back by about one-third after flowering.

Getty

Fertilising

Feed azaleas every spring, after their flowers have finished, with either a pelletised organic plant food, or a slow-release granular fertiliser. Follow this with a layer of organic mulch to reduce soil evaporation and so reduce their water requirements. As with all garden shrubs, a second fertilising during autumn is recommended to encourage strong, healthy, well-nourished plants.



