An Original Welcome Mat

A welcome mat is a classic housewarming gift, but you could make it a little more original by choosing a welcome mat with a unique design; this could be fun writing or an illustration.

A Gift Hamper with Home Essentials

If you can’t decide on one housewarming gift, why not combine a couple into one gift hamper at The Hamper Emporium. You could add some scented candles, but also a photo frame and other little things that your friend or family might need in his or her new home. Of course, don’t forget to add a bottle of bubbly to celebrate!

Serving Trays

Something most people don’t have when they move into their new home is a pair of serving trays. It’s not unusual as it’s not an essential during the first few months, but if your friend or relative is throwing a housewarming party then some serving trays are bound to prove useful.

A Coffee Maker

Every home needs a good coffee maker, so this is another gift you could consider for a friend or a relative. However, other people might get the same idea, so check around quietly to make sure nobody else has had the same great idea!

Scented Candles

If you are on a budget, you can still get a wonderful and functional gift for a new home, more specifically a nice scented candle. Scented candles can be extremely affordable, and you could easily buy a set of them for a low price. Just pick a nice fragrance and give them to a friend or relative to add a lovely atmosphere in their home.

Cutlery

Most people move into their first home with just a few pieces of cutlery, mainly because they can be quite expensive. If your friend or relative is short on cutlery, then this could be a nice housewarming gift. Cutlery could also get years of use, so it is also a functional gift choice.

A Potted Plant

Plants make a home feel lived in, so you could certainly choose a potted plant as a housewarming gift. Of course, you do have to match the right plant with the right recipient. For example, don’t choose a plant that requires complicated maintenance for someone with zero gardening experience. Instead, choose a potted plant that just needs some water every now and again.

A Themed Bottle Opener

Another suitable housewarming gift when you are on a budget is a themed bottle opener. There are several options in gift stores, even bottle openers that make a fun sound when you open a bottle of beer. So, this could be a suitable choice for beer and cider lovers.

Dishtowels

They may not be the fanciest housewarming gifts, but they are certainly one of the most functional. When moving into a new home, most people move in with only a few dishtowels. Of course, they will need many more, so buying a pack of quality dishtowels will be a well appreciated gift.

The Personal Assistant

Some people prefer the latest tech in their house, in which case the personal assistant is their best housewarming gift. The Personal Assistant can be hooked up to your Spotify account, but it could also be used to tell you the weather and read audiobooks. It can also be synced with other smart devices, so the possibilities of a Personal Assistant are endless for the tech lover.

Pamper Products

A move can be quite stressful! After the housewarming party, it will finally be time to relax. So what better way to do that than with a couple of pamper products from your gift. Inside a pamper gift, you could include a nice lotion, bubble bath, or some aromatherapy to help your friend or relative relax after a big move. Alternatively, you can provide them with the ultimate pamper experience, a day at the local spa!

Ice Cream Maker

Forget about the usual housewarming gifts such as a toaster or iron, because you could be getting your friend or relative an ice cream maker! From all the kitchen appliances, your friend or relative will be getting, we are sure none of them will be an ice cream maker.

There are many original gifts you could be getting for a housewarming party, and this proves that you don’t necessarily have to spend hundreds of dollars to get the best gift!