Dining tables and chairs
Got an old timber dining table an chairs that look lacklustre? Spruce them up with a coat of white paint!
Planter boxes
Add colour to your garden with a slick of paint on planter boxes.
Old wrought iron furniture
Old, wrought iron or metal furniture can date quickly. Breathe new life into an old setting with a coat of outdoor paint.
Ceramics
Salvage old vases, vessels and pots by repainting them in trendy colours and creative finishes.
Wooden dinnerware
Serving spoons, mixing spoons and other timber kitchen utensils can be given a makeover by dipping the handles in paint for a fresh new look.