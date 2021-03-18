Banskia Bakehouse has created cubular pastry following the success of its recent hybrid creation: the lamington croissant. Both pastries were crafted from croissant dough and shaped with a special cake mould.

The cramington: a cross between lamington and croissant. Banksia Bakehouse

The hot cross croissant is a unique interpretation of two iconic desserts and is made with a flaky outer pastry ‘shell’ with the traditional icing cross on top. Inside is a centre of cinnamon crème and sultanas.

“We wanted to create a special Easter treat using our expertise in croissants and patisserie. With hot cross buns appearing in supermarkets right after Christmas, we didn’t want to create a traditional-style bun, as we felt customers would be tired of them by the time Easter actually came around," says Chris Sheldrick, one of the founders of the bakery.

The inside of the hot cross croissant is filled with a cinnamon creme. Banksia Bakehouse

This isn’t the first time Banksia has put its own unique spin on a classic baked-good, they’re also responsible for the 1kg cookie that recently took over social media.

Head to the Sydney shop and pick up a hot cross croissant during April while its still available.