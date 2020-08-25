Interior design Youtube channel Mr. Kate did just that when they transformed one family's boring TV room into their very own cinema.

Before: A random room with little use Instagram/mrkate

After: All decked out home theatre the whole fam can enjoy Instagram/mrkate

While the La Brant family already owned a number of black recliners and had mounted their TV to the wall, the room was missing that unmistakable Hollywood touch.

Before: An empty and purposeless room Instagram/mrkate

After: A cosy cinema room with plush couches Instagram/mrkate

After Mr Kate was finished with it, the space showcased a plush tan carpet to complement the red decor, elevated back-row seating with strip lighting and luxe red grasscloth wallpaper for the the ultimate cinema look.

The recliners were traded in for more family-friendly couches and chaise lounge chairs and shades of red were layered carefully throughout the room.

To make sure no light would seep in through the wide window, thick velvet curtains were hung and the ceiling was painted grey to prevent any reflection.

Mr Kate created the illusion of a larger screen by building a custom frame for the wall-mounted TV.

To give it an Art Deco vibe, vintage-style gold sconces were added to the walls, along with custom-designed movie posters featuring family members in made-up movies.

Possibly the most popular feature is the small popcorn machine that sits on the counter bench next to the screen. There's nothing like popcorn to make you feel like you're at the movies!

You can watch the full makeover here.