“Energy efficiency will continue to dictate building design in the 2020s. Research shows that up to 40 per cent of heat escapes from homes via windows, while double glazing can decrease heat loss by almost 30 per cent,” says Christine Evans, Marketing Director of Stegbar.

“Building regulations will continue to push green building, new technologies in glazing and improved product engineering and design. This will facilitate better energy efficiency within the home and reduce the reliance on artificial climate controls,” she adds.

2. Hamptons style

“The Hamptons style will evolve from its traditional classic blue and white into an Australian look that imitates its unique landscapes, with the additions of muted greens and mustards” says principle at Indah Island and James Hardie ambassador, Natalee Bowen.

“We’re more informal than the “high-society” Americans that created the look and that will come through more in the next decade. Linea Weatherboard will remain a staple due to its ability to cope with our climate, while elements of other design styles will be added to create different takes, from Hamptons-Scandi to Hamptons-country, this will keep the look evolving into the 2030s.”

3. Mid-century modern

“In terms of looks, we’re seeing a rise in simplicity and reduced consumption, which is driving a trend for better designed houses, says James Hardie product manager Christian Hansen.

"Clean lines and contemporary housing styles, such as mid-century modern and minimalist aesthetics will continue to rise in popularity as home owners try to escape the clutter and business of modern-day life. This translates into more open and livable homes, with a focus on comfort and style,” he concludes.

4. Water-wise

“The ability to be water-wise in our homes is crucial to a sustainable future”, says Nick Swan, Methven brand manager,

"One of the easiest ways to be water efficient in your home is to have taps and shower heads that reduce water consumption, and this can start with checking they have a good rating within the Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards (WELS) scheme,” he adds.

“Consumers need not choose between an efficient shower and a shower that feels good, which is why we have seen a rising interest in consumers requesting more efficient shower heads since the introduction of the fourth star to the WELS rating system. The WELS registry shows that Methven tops the rankings and continues to lead the market by providing the largest array of four-star rated products in market, which is a particular passion for Methven, to deliver amazing water experiences which don’t’ cost the earth” he continues.

5. Smaller outdoor spaces

“Australians love the outdoors but are finding it increasingly difficult to achieve the right balance between indoor-outdoor living, especially when you have less space to play with,” explains Jason Hodges, DIY landscaper and Adbri Masonry ambassador.

“No matter what size your outside space, you can create a beautiful backyard oasis for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. My top tip is to take time in planning and aim to create a functional outdoor sanctuary that makes the most of your space to create the perfect getaway from the everyday.”

6. Personalised automation

“Personalisation has moved beyond merely heating and lighting,” says Vera Meharg, marketing communications manager at Luxaflex Window Fashions. “Homeowners can take complete control in the management of shading, temperature control, energy efficiency and privacy in their home, all of which can actively reduce energy consumption and amp up security.”

7. Warmer tones

“The mid-century vibe will continue to make a comeback in a big way,” says Christal Fyentzou, Interiors and Design Consultant and Founder of Brisbane Renovation company, Zou Build. “We will see the return of neutrals and warmer, earthy hues in home designs, such as mustard, terracotta, and rusty, muddy colours that will work nicely to create sanctuary spaces.” Nostalgia has always been an influential force on trends, especially when it comes to the way we style our homes."

8. Better construction

“The biggest trend going forward will be building complete sections of houses in factories and then taking them to site and connecting them together,” says James Hardie ambassador and architect, Joe Snell of a trend that will likely see a move away from masonry so that factories can build complete sections of homes that can be easily transported.

“One of the biggest opportunities from this change is more quality control and more time in the design phase all adding up to less excuse for poor design and inefficient building. Houses will go more toward the ways cars are built and tested before being used and occupied.”