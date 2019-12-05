Versatile kitchens

Current renovation and kitchen trends suggest the humble room isn’t excluisely fo food, but also for living. In 2020, expect to see kitchens with more ‘furniture-like’ aspects that reflect the home’s overall décor theme – and maybe even kitchens with custom cabinetry that hide it away completely.

Curves and arches

Creating softness in an otherwise minimal and functional space is set to be a design trend in 2020. Think rounded edges, circular windows, arched and curved walls that push architectural and structural boundaries.

Terrazzo

Terrazzo is a composite material made from chips of marble, quartz, granite and glass, and 2019 saw internet searches for terrazzo increase by 28%. Expect to see terrazzo in a home near you in 2020, probably on bathroom splashbacks, benchtops and homewares.

Biomaterials

2019 has seen awareness around eco-friendly, green and sustainable materials and practices grow substantially, so expect to find biomaterials in homes in 2020, such as building supplies made from recycled products or ethically sourced materials, and homewares designed with an environmentally-friendly mindset.

Metal cladding

Thanks to a year filled with news stories about combustible cladding and sustainability issues, it seems that online searches for metal cladding have increased, suggesting copper, zinc and steel will soon be adorning our homes in place of rendered brick and timber slats.

You might also like:

The decorating trends set to take off in 2020