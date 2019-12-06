Going on a holiday - whether in Australia or internationally - is expensive no matter if you’re travelling alone or with a family – airfares in particular. With that in mind, the travel experts at Skyscanner did some research on the best value destinations for the Australian Travel Trends report for 2020 – that is – which destinations have cheap airfares?

“Overall, there was a 3% drop in average flight prices for international flights from Australia. This was mostly driven by falling flight prices to popular destinations such as London and Tokyo in 2019.” States the report.

These are the 5 best value destinations for 2020, based on significant fare decreases.

1. Queenstown, New Zealand

A 13% drop in prices from an average of $677 return trip.

2. Busan, South Korea

A 7% drop in airfares with an average price of $971 return.

3. Port Vila, Vanuatu

With an average flight price of AU$750, Port Vila registered a fare decrease of 13%

4. Amritsar, India

Flight prices to Amritsar has decreased by 7%, making it only an average of AU$1,006 for return trips

5. Las Vegas, United States

Cheaper to travel to Las Vegas instead of its popular neighbour Los Angeles, Las Vegas experienced a price drop of 12%, equating to an average flight price of AU$1,323.

