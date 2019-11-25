One of the closest hikes to the Melbourne CBS the 1000 Steps Walk will set your glutes on fire. The memorial walk includes (lots of) stone steps and spectacular views of the Dandenong ranges and finishes at One Tree Hill. It is a popular spot for pre-season training for elite athletes so keep your eyes up!

7. Point Nepean Coastal Walk

Location: Mornington Peninsula

Distance: 6km

Difficulty: Moderate

Located at the very tip of the Mornington Peninsula the Point Nepean Coastal Walk is one of Victoria’s most spectacular coastal trails. Wander past secluded beaches, bays, coastal bushland and not one but three spectacular lookouts.

6. La La Falls and Walk

Location: Warburton Valley

Distance: 6km one way

Difficulty: Moderate

People have been hiking through the Yarra State Forest since the early 1880s and it is easy to understand why. Hike through deep rainforest alongside Four Mile Creek to the spectacular La La Falls. The round-trip will take you anywhere between 1-1.5 hours depending on your fitness level.

5. Bushrangers Bay Walk

Location: Morning Peninsula National Park

Distance: 5.5km one way

Difficulty: Moderate

Just a 60-minute drive south of Melbourne this cliff-top walk is hopping with kangaroos. It is a great option for a weekend with views across the ominous Cape Schanck and the Banksia Forest.

4. Mount Oberon Summit

Location: Wilsons Promontory National Park

Distance: 6.8km

Difficulty: Moderate

Fancy yourself as a bit of a morning person? Climb to the Mt Oberon Summit to witness an unforgettable sunrise. The climb is worth the early morning wake-up for spectacular 360-degree views of Wilsons Promontory National Park.

3. Toorongo Falls Circuit Walk

Location: West Gippsland

Distance: 2.2km

Difficulty: Easy

Escape the city and explore the best that Gippsland has to offer. You’ll get two (waterfalls) for the price of one this walk not only passes the Toorongo Falls but also the Amphitheatre Falls. This walk isn’t just brimming with great views but also wildlife, keep an eye out for sugar gliders, possums and cockatoos.

2. Macedon Ranges Walking Trail

Location: Mount Macedon

Distance: 18.8km

Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult

If you’re up for an all-day adventure then the Macedon Ranges Walking Trail is for you. This track covers a variety of terrains you’ll go off-track, past lookouts, across rivers and even on cables (if you like!) so is best for those with plenty of hiking experience.

1. Mt Stapylton Loop Walk

Location: Grampians National Park

Distance: 4km return

Difficulty: Moderate

Explore the hidden secrets of the Grampians National Park a 3-hour drive from Melbourne. It’s well worth the trip with many hikers returning time and time again to test out a new trail. This is a challenging walk that climbs through the Grampian National Park with views overlooking the deep Fyans Valley, mountains and waterfalls.

