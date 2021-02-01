Make your own by mixing your fave herbs with butter – almost any culinary herb will make a delicious butter. Toss it through steamed vegetables or freshly cooked pasta, or serve on top of toast, grilled chicken, steak or salmon fillets.
Here's how
- Put 250g softened salted butter in a bowl and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth.
- Stir in 1⁄3 cup finely chopped herbs (we used parsley, basil and oregano), 1⁄2 clove finely grated garlic and 1 tsp sweet paprika.
- Season well with freshly ground black pepper and a pinch of sea-salt flakes.
- Spoon mixture onto a 25cm-long sheet of baking paper to form a log shape.
- Roll up paper tightly from 1 long side to enclose filling and twist ends to secure.
- Refrigerate for 2 hours or freeze for 1 hour, or until firm. Slice into rounds to serve.