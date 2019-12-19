The Australian summer is a glorious time of the year. The weather is warmer, the days are longer and it’s the perfect opportunity to get outside, enjoy the great outdoors, and even take your beloved four-legged friends with you on outdoor adventures. However, summer poses a great health risk to our fur-babies, and as the weather warms up, we need to be more aware of our pet’s health.

In fact, RSPCA South Australia has already issued an urgent heat warning for pets after a one-year-old dog was discovered dead the backyard in Eyre Peninsula on December 17, due to being tethered in the sun with no available shade or water on a 34C day.

Andrea Lewis, RSPCA SA Chief Inspector, said caring for animals in the heat is "basic stuff" that all animal owners should know.

"They must have ample shelter from this heat and unlimited access to clean water or they could easily die," she told 10Daily.