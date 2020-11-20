For a special Christmas present, you can get a Hogwarts house stocking and fill it with all kinds of wizarding merchandise, including a time turning necklace, chocolate frog moulds and a sorting hat.

Or for something under the tree, take your pick from the Harry Potter Cluedo board game, a ‘Muggles Welcome’ doormat or a real-life screaming mandrake plant.

Quizzic Alley, is the second bricks and mortar store, with the first launching in Canberra by Paralympic gold medallist and Potterhead Michael Milton.

Quizzic Alley

As the name implies, Quizzic Alley is set to rival Diagon Alley, but you’ll have to wait until December when its doors open to see for yourself.

We solemnly swear it is worth the wait, but if you want some wand-waving fun to pass the time, check out one of these Harry Potter Escape Rooms.

Get up to all kinds of mischief creating potions, collecting prophecies the Dark Lord has hidden and breaking out of Azkaban!

