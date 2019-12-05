It’s a Christmas miracle! The muggles at the City of Melbourne Christmas Festival have joined forces with the wizards of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to bring a Magical Christmas Quest to Melbourne on Sunday the 15th of December.

The Magical Christmas Quest will have the muggles of Melbourne zooming about the city on a hunt for clues, solving riddles that rival those seen in the Goblet of Fire.

One wily wizard will get to take home the grand price of a VIP Harry Potter and the Cursed Child experience that includes a pair of tickets to the show (parts 1 and 2) with exclusive backstage access, one nights’ accommodation and a pre-show dinner for two at Melbourne’s Hotel for the Arts, the Sofitel Melbourne and a $500 Myer shopping gift voucher.

Ten runners-up will receive a $100 Gift Finder voucher to get their Christmas shopping started.