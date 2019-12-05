“After meeting so many passionate Harry Potter fans this season, we could not be more excited to be spending Christmas in Melbourne,” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performer Gareth Reeves, said.
“We can’t wait to see the Magical Christmas Quest come to life and to join Melburnians in their race around to some of the Christmas Festival’s iconic destinations dressed in their Harry Potter best.”
Teams and individuals will race around to six iconic Melbourne destinations, solving riddles and completing merry missions at each stop along the way. Those who successfully scavenger their way around the city and present evidence to elves at the final stop will go into the random prize draw to win a sleigh of prizes.
The first clue will be released at 9am on Sunday 15 December via the Christmas Festival website:
Godspeed!
