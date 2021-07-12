“My husband leaves his jeans and shorts all over the floor. He wears them daily and doesn’t fold them when he’s finished with them,” said Artisian.

The couple had recently moved into a new house and had downsized their closet space. This started Artisian on a mission of finding new ways to organise their wardrobe.

Considering jeans are a staple item of clothing that are worn pretty regularly, it made sense to have them easily accessible.

“I’d been watching YouTube videos to find ways to organise our small closet space when I came across a video of someone using curtain rings to hang their items.”

Artisian Tasi

As the name suggests, curtain rings are designed to fasten curtains on a rail or rod. However, it turns out they're an easy item to hack and have been put to all sorts of uses, including a DIY macrame plant hanger.

After watching the video, Artisian realised she could easily achieve the hack by picking up the budget-friendly item from Kmart.

“I work in retail and we use 'S' hooks to hang our denim the same way, so I knew the curtain rings would be perfect and look good too.”

Here's how

"I went to the Kmart website to check the price and bought a pack of 12 curtain rings for $1. Once I had the rings, I folded our shorts and pants in half with the zipper facing the front, and hooked the curtain ring through the belt loop, and that’s it. I also use them to hang our belts as well."