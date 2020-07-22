Before: Pre-loved and tired Ash Rose

After: a Hamptons delight! Ash Rose

What kind of look were you after?

I love a Hamptons and coastal-style home. Light rooms with pops of calming colours. I've always wanted a table like the one I've created for a very long time. So I was so happy when I found the furniture!

What was the biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge for me was evenly sanding down the top of the table and figuring out how to use the sander. The second biggest challenge was cleaning up after the sanding! Much to my partner’s dismay I did it on the tiled floor in the dining room and for someone who had never sanded I wasn't aware or prepared for how much mess it would make. Sand outside!

Sanded back Ash Rose

Take us through the process

Sand the top of the table.

Take the legs off the table.

Paint the legs with Chalk Paint with a roller.

Paint the beams underneath the table top.

Paint the chairs.

Apply a varnish all over.

No need to sand down the rest of the table and chairs as the chalk paint holds nicely on it.

Budget breakdown

Dining table: $40 from Facebook Marketplace

Chairs: $80 for the lot from Facebook Marketplace

Rustoleum Chalked Ultra Matt Paint in Linen White

Cabot’s Cabothane Clear Varnish

Roller: $10 from Bunnings

Total cost: around $190

Favourite part?

I love the colour of the wood. It’s exactly how I envisioned it.

