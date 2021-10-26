If your not wanting to deck the whole house out in spooky lanterns, skeletons and movie horror props. You can opt for a simple candle or some more subtle touches for a more sophisticated take on Halloween decorations.
We've rounded up some Halloween-themed homewares in a refined palette of black, white and orange. Priced under $100, these affordable homewares are bang on-trend for 2021.
1. Trick or treat triple scented soy candle, $54.96, Glasshouse
2. Rans elegant hemstitch black tablecloth, $49.95, Catch.com.au
3. Grid placemat, $5.95, Freedom
4. Pumpkin stack taper holder, $14.99, Dusk
5. Black sphere candle trio, $49, Candle kiosk
6. Pumpkin ceramic cup, $34.57, Kogan
7. Figural whimsy ghost mug, $15.20, Pottery barn
8. Pillar neon orange candle, $25, XRJCelebrations
9. Light up small rattan pumpkin, $12.80, Target
10. Lolly bowl, $4, Target
