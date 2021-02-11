Gather your supplies
- 5 cups seed-raising mix
- 5 Tbsp quick-sprouting grass seeds (such as rye-grass)
- 2 paper or styrofoam cups n Nylon knee-high stocking
- 4 hair ties
- 2 googly eyes
- 9 pipe-cleaners
- 2 mini pompoms
- Bucket
- Scissors
- Garbage bag
- Large tray
- Hot-glue gun
Here's how...
Step 1
Put seed-raising mix into bucket and add grass seeds. Stir mixture well to combine, making sure seeds are evenly distributed throughout mixture.
Step 2
Cut bottom off 1 cup to create a funnel, then insert into mouth of stocking. Holding stocking in 1 hand, use other cup to scoop seed mixture into stocking until it’s full.
Step 3
Remove funnel, knot end and trim off any excess. Using hair ties, divide stocking into 5 sections to form your caterpillar’s body.
Step 4
Fill bucket with water, then submerge stocking for at least 10 minutes. Remove and put on a large tray. Carefully slip tray inside garbage bag and set aside overnight.
Step 5
Remove stocking from garbage bag and place in a sunny position on an outdoor table or bench. Water daily. In 7-10 days your caterpillar will start to sprout hair.
Step 6
Once grass appears, add eyes and antennae. Cut a pipe-cleaner in half then, using hot-glue gun, attach a googly eye to each. Insert both into stocking at untied end, curling up ends so your caterpillar’s new peepers sit up.
Step 7
To make antennae, twist 2 pipe-cleaners together like a candy cane, then loop end of 1 pipe-cleaner around a pompom to secure it to top. Repeat to make other antenna. Insert both into stocking behind eyes.
Step 8
Cut 4 pipe-cleaners in half. Bend into legs, then insert along stocking on each side.
Step 9
Trim grass with scissors to define sections and give your caterpillar a cool hairstyle.
