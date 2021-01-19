One savvy mum has shared on Facebook her life-saving hack for softening an un-ripe avocado whenever you need it.

She discovered the simple trick one night when she was in urgent need of an avocado and she experimented by popping it into her air fryer. Lo and behold, it worked!

For the best results she advises that you wrap the avocado in tin foil and cook it for ten minutes at 200C.

“It does change the taste and texture a bit and I would recommend that you let it cool in the fridge, but it works,” she wrote.

Many people commented they’d been in the same position and hadn't thought to try this. “This is amazing information, thank you so much,” one wrote.

If you don’t have an air fryer, the hack works just as well if you put it in the microwave, unwrapped and on high for 10-20 seconds.

If however, you don't want to use any appliances but want to speed up the ripening process, put your avocado into a bowl, bag or container with a banana or apple and it will ripen in only two days.

While nothing beats a ripe avocado, this easy hack is a lifesaver.

You may also like

How to keep an avocado fresh for up to four months

This mum's money saving hack has gone viral and will save you thousands a year

how to grow avocado tree from its seed