Varieties

Lebanese - the most popular variety to grow in Australia. They grow to between 15-20cm in length.

Continental - the longest of the cucumbers, continental cucumbers can grow up to 40cm long.

Apple cucumbers - are relatively new on the scene but make a crunchy addition to fresh salads.

Baby cucumbers - on the other end of the scale are these little guys which make the perfect snack.

Gherkin - pickling cucumbers have small distinct nobs throughout their skin which gives them the perfect pickle texture.

Climate

Cucumbers are tropical plants so don’t even think about planting them until the soil temperature is at least 21 degrees. You can always sow your seeds indoors or in a greenhouse and then transplanting them as the weather warms up, it just requires a little bit more effort and they can be a little temperamental when transplanted.

Aspect

In moderate climates (like Melbourne) cucumbers thrive in a warm and sunny position. In other parts of the country where it is warmer year-round cucumbers can tolerate 30% shade.

How to plant

Ever wondered how cucumbers grow? Cucumbers grow on vines or in a bush depending on the variety you choose.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for growing cucumbers from seeds:

Remove any weeds, rocks or obstructions from the garden bed or pot. Make sure the soil is moist, and if not give it good water. Sow 3-4 seeds at a time 2cm into the soil. This will allow you to select the strongest plant when they start growing. You can either let cucumbers crawl along the ground or using a trellis. Cucumber vines can grow up to 2.4m long so make sure you give them enough space to crawl, if cucumbers are too cramped they become stressed and will produce a smaller, more bitter yield.

Growing in pots

If you’re short on space you can also grow cucumbers in pots, just be sure not to overcrowd the pot so leave only 1-2 seedlings. As they grow to use a trellis to support the vines and pick fruit regularly for a healthy harvest.

How to harvest

It takes cucumbers between 50 to 70 days to grow to full size.

When it comes to harvesting pick cucumbers when they reach your desired size. Using sharp shears cut the stem 0.5cm above the cucumber. Don’t be afraid or get too attached to a particular cucumber the more frequently you pick cucumbers the more often they’ll grow.

Store cucumbers in the fridge to keep them nice and crunchy and if you’re worried you won’t get through them all make your own gherkins.

Plant Care & Troubleshooting

It is really important to keep your cucumbers happy because when they become stressed they can taste bitter and grow smaller in size.

Seedlings

It is really important to care for your seedlings, once they pop up place some mulch in the bed to prevent any weeds from shooting through.

Water

Cucumber plants like to stay well-hydrated so make sure the soil is moist at all times. Especially when they start flowering and producing fruit.

Fertilising

Cucumbers are a hungry plant that will eat pretty much anything you feed it. They love a good dose of worm pee and compost every couple of weeks.

Pests

Cucumbers are a favourite among rabbits in particular so you might need to cover your seedlings with netting.

Companion plants

The best companion plants for cucumbers are basil, broccoli, dill and corn.

You might also like:

How to grow an edible garden

5 garden supply items for under $10

The cheapest way to grow your own veggies