Greenbrier Park in the Southern Highlands of NSW was one man’s dream with a vision to create a country garden within an original Australian setting. Complete with a hidden garden, sunken garden, arboretum and tranquil ponds, it even has a ruin! Let Graham show you around.

This Spring 2021, Greenbrier Park and Arboretum in the Southern Highlands of NSW will be open to the public for garden visits during the Bowral “Tulip Time” Festival on the following dates:

Saturday September 25th (10am–4pm)

Sunday September 26th (10am–4pm)

Saturday October 2nd (10am–4pm)

Sunday October 3rd (10am–4pm)

Entry: $8.50 per person. Address: Greenbrier Park, 1171 Old South Road Bowral, NSW. No bookings required.

Over the seasons, Greenbrier Park is also open by appointment only for pre-arranged garden tours/groups for Garden Clubs and Charitable Events. For enquiries please email: robcon@sctelco.net.au

For further details on the Tulip Time Festival 2021, Friday 17 September to Monday 4 October, go to visitsouthernhighlands.com.au/event/tulip-time-festival

