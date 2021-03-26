Graham gets a tour of an incredible vegie garden, that’s a bit bigger than your average backyard patch; Australia’s largest organic glass house facility, Green Camel. But they don’t just grow delicious fruit and veg here, they also raise tens of thousands of freshwater barramundi, whose waste is turned into fertiliser for the plants in a completely self-sustainable system.

