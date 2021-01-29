“I am both hugely grateful and overwhelmed at the enormous response from across Australia and the world in receiving this award,” says Graham.

As well as this honour, Graham received the prestigious Gold Veitch Memorial Medal from the Royal Horticultural Society in London in 2011.

Two years later, he became the first person in the Southern Hemisphere to ever be granted an Honorary Fellowship of London’s Royal Botanic Gardens Kew Guild.

Princess Alexandra presenting Graham Ross with the VMM at Hampton Court palace

His accomplishments don’t end there. Graham's also a radio broadcaster, runs Ross Garden Tours with his wife and two children and has been the garden editor for two newspapers.

“Last Easter I arrived at my 40th anniversary of my Garden Clinic Radio Show on 2GB, I’m told is a unique milestone in broadcasting. This year is my 43rd in television, the last 31 years at Channel 7 and my 26th on Better Homes and Gardens,” he says.

Despite his incredible success, Graham's main objection has always been to inspire up-and-coming gardeners.

“I am hoping as Chair and Founder of the ‘Not for Profit Charity’, the Australian Garden Council will benefit from my AM in 2021 in pushing the boundaries further, especially in engaging with high school students interested in gardening, making them aware that a career in horticulture awaits them. That’s my main wish.”

Graham Ross

Though he’s presented in over 700 episodes of Better Homes and Gardens, Graham has many more years ahead in helping Aussies become better green thumbs.

“With Covid sending so many people out onto their balconies, verandas and gardens growing vegetables, roses, shrubs and trees, we are experiencing the biggest wave of gardeners in our community in history.

"We have an extra dimension to support new and existing gardeners to continue using their gardens for mental and physical good health and wellbeing.

"My upcoming segments on Better Homes and Gardens will look at some of Australia’s most iconic and many hidden garden treasures. From small garden courtyards to rural estates, all tastes are catered for as always in the home gardening genre."

We can’t wait. Congratulations, Graham!

