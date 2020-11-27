Graham is creating a country-style garden by renovating the small garden beds and installing planter boxes and window boxes on the verandah. He’s using hardy Australian natives for the large garden bed combined with Droughtmaster mulch.

For the window and planter boxes, he’s using a variety of vibrant plants including dahlias, Eucalyptus pulverulenta ‘Baby Blue’, Casuarina glauca ‘Cousin It’, Dianella ‘Blue Streak’, Mesembryanthemum cultivar and Sedum ‘Blue Feather’.