The perfect addition to the toolbox of any home chef or bakery, the Goody Woody engraved rolling pins by Polish crafter Karolina Zielińska are one of the most beautiful kitchen tools you've ever seen.

Handmade to order from high-quality beech wood then sealed in a variety of natural food-friendly oils, these cute rolling pins are almost too beautiful to use!

Available in a variety of folk-inspired patterns and seasonal prints, these rolling pins take any cookie from average to extraordinary in no time. And it works for al sorts of dough, from the humble sugar cookie to gingerbread and more.

In fact, for those of you who love to bake biscuits as gifts for friends or to celebrate the festive season in December, these rolling pins are an essential. Check out the fancy gingerbread men below.

You can even use the rolling pins to imprint the pretty patterns onto marzipan or icing.

You can get your hands on one of these beauties by visiting the Goody Woody Etsy shop online, where prices range from AU$25 to AU$40 for the pins, depending on the size - plus shipping.

However, there are a few care tips for the rolling pins that Karolina outlines in her product descriptions:

- Before using, brush it with vegetable oil or olive oil

- After use, clean all spaces with a damp brush

- Dry it thoroughly and apply a layer of vegetable oil or olive oil

- Keep away from direct sunlight

Want to know how to use the rolling pins? Check out the video below, and be inspired by the gold-plated cookies!

