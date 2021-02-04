The kids will be egg-static for the large Golden Gaytime Easter egg, which combines pure milk chocolate with the ice-cream's iconic toffee flavour, rolled in Golden Gaytime crumbs.

While it’s hard to top that, the Griffin’s Marvels Golden Gaytime popcorn might just do it. Set to release in two flavours; original and chocolate, the crunchy snack combines vanilla biscuit crumbs with a caramel coating.

Golden Gaytime Easter Egg

After dropping several new Golden Gaytime ice-cream flavours over the years including a salty flavour and a Krispy Kreme collab, we can’t wait to get our hands on the new snack-sized products.

The two new additions to the Golden Gaytime collection will soon be available nationally in Woolies and Coles just in time for Easter.

Several fans were lucky enough to find the new Golden Gaytime popcorn products early and are already raving about them on social media.

“This collaboration is so cool and we really haven’t had something like this in Australia before! It doesn’t taste exactly like a golden Gaytime but there is a resemblance,” commented an Instagram user.

“We definitely prefer the original (over chocolate) but overall they both have great texture, lots of coating, fun packaging and they’re the perfect snack! 9/10.”



