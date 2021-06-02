The brand makes skincare, soaps, and hand sanitisers, but it’s the playful, creative scented candles that they're best known for.

Experimenting with all manner of fragrances, each capsule collection features a bespoke design on its glass vessel.

The latest 'Sugar Coated' collection features six different fragrances, each hand-poured and hand-wicked in Sydney.

Party On candle Glasshouse Fragrances

The new range was inspired by the brand's best-selling candle, A Tahaa Affair, which pays homage to the most decadent ingredients in food.

Before Glasshouse Fragrances became the powerhouse it is today, the brand began on the kitchen table of its founder Nicole Eckels in 2006. After 15 successful years in business, the brand's sugar-coated range is a whimsical tribute to the brand’s inception.

Movie Night candle Glasshouse Fragrances

Designed to be a fragrant 6-course dessert degustation, each candle has been created to be a one-of-a-kind sensory experience of nostalgia and sweets, spanning movie night and Valentine’s Day to a trip to the bakery and birthday cake celebrations.

All Red Ones candle Glasshouse Fragrances

The collection features notes of dark brown sugar, honeyed nuts, melted butter, spice, butterscotch and white musk. Browse the range here.

