Don't feed them!

Ants are attracted to scraps of fatty and sugary foods. It’s amazing how quickly they swarm over them! Don’t leave food scraps around the kitchen and clean up thoroughly after barbecues or outdoor entertaining. In the pantry, don’t leave any open packets of food, put them in sealed plastic containers. Make sure your garbage bins, inside and out, have lids that remain firmly in place. Put pet food dishes in bowls of water so the ants can’t get to the food.

Stop them in their tracks

Ants follow a scent trail, that’s why you always see them marching along in a long line. If you find an ant trail entering a crevice of your home, try to seal it up with gap filler. If this is impractical, smear some Vaseline across the trail. Wipe along the ant trail with warm soapy water to remove the scent so the ants won’t keep following the trail.

Get rid of the nest

This should only be done if the ants are seriously infesting your home. Ants are beneficial to your garden and removing them can upset the ecological balance. If you can see the nest, dig a hole in it and pour boiling water down it. Repeat until no more ants surface from the nest. If you can’t find the nest, mix up a home-made bait with a tablespoon of peanut butter, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 2 teaspoons of Borax and a teaspoon of water. Place a small amount near where they are active. They will ingest the bait and take it back to the nest, killing off the entire colony.