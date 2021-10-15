Joh and Pete embark on a trip to the south coast of NSW for a tour of a truly amazing home, Bunker House. It’s called Bunker house because most of it is underground and architect Neil Hipwell was inspired by the wartime bunkers in the region. It’s a fully automated smart home that can be run off-grid with large rainwater tank and solar power. Featuring seven bedrooms, a sauna, steam room and a 21st century twist on classic mid-century modern design aesthetic, this luxury home with magnificent views of the ocean is not to be missed.

